Motorists are being advised to use extra caution in the area of Channel Road, off of Cuptree or Blue Cat Point, in Morgan County. A portion of the roadway on the edge of a drop-off already in the area has collapsed narrowing the two-way stretch. Gravois Fire Chief Ed Hancock says the collapse is in a bad place and, as of Friday evening, all he was aware of was the placement of some warning cones to alert motorists.