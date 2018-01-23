News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Robbery Suspect Takes Cigarettes and Beer, Injures Pregnant Clerk

By Leave a Comment

01-23 DAVID McCOY

A robbery suspect in Eldon is accused of injuring a pregnant convenience store clerk while making off with cigarettes and beer. Eldon Police Chief Brian Kidwell says it happened over the weekend at Brumby’s. David McCoy, who has a Stover address, was taken into custody a short time later and, allegedly, confessed to the crime during questioning. McCoy, on probation for possession of a controlled substance in Morgan County, is now charged in Miller County with a class-B felony count of second-degree robbery and damage to a jail or property. The clerk, who was 38-weeks pregnant at the time, was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital while McCoy was booked into the county jail. Bond was set at $250-thousand.

 

