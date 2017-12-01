The man arrested for a bank robbery in Versailles had been apparently taunting law enforcement for the last week online. In a series of posts on social media, Jacob Monteer made several references to and posts directly linking to law enforcement agencies stretching from Kansas into mid-Missouri. He even tagged one police department, saying “you guys needed a check-in. I miss you guys.” It also appears authorities were looking for him all over. Monteer makes several references to authorities searching for him, being on the run, and calling police “pigs.” He began posting about lake area agencies on Wednesday, linking to the Camden County Sheriff website in a post made from Lamar. He also posted from Camdenton, Preston, Sunrise Beach, and Laurie yesterday, the day of the robbery.