Rocky Mount FD Receives Grant

A lake area fire district is being included in a new grant funding. The Rocky Mount Fire Protection District will receive a grant through the Assistance to Firefighter Grant program, which is administered by FEMA in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration. The district is one of nine Missouri departments that will receive a total of $1,066,139 after a $5 million increase for the grant program was secured in 2015 through the 2016 Fiscal year omnibus appropriations bill.

