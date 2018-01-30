Some five years worth of upgrades to equipment and improved training will soon pay off for those who own property within the Rocky Mount Fire District. Chief Kevin Hurtiibise says the district’s ISO rating…a major factor in determining how much insurance premiums homeowners and businesses pay… is being lowered to what is considered a 6-10.

NEWS-1-30-18 Rocky Mount ISO - 30th January 2018

The fire district received the official notification from the Insurance Services Office just this past Friday. And with the new ISO rating officially becoming effective May 1st, Chief Hurtibise says now is the time for property owners within the district to notify their insurance companies to prevent any delays in receiving a lower insurance premium.