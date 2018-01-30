News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Rocky Mount Fire ISO Rates Changing

By Leave a Comment

01-30 ROCKY MOUNT FD

Some five years worth of upgrades to equipment and improved training will soon pay off for those who own property within the Rocky Mount Fire District. Chief Kevin Hurtiibise says the district’s ISO rating…a major factor in determining how much insurance premiums homeowners and businesses pay… is being lowered to what is considered a 6-10.

      NEWS-1-30-18 Rocky Mount ISO - 30th January 2018

The fire district received the official notification from the Insurance Services Office just this past Friday. And with the new ISO rating officially becoming effective May 1st, Chief Hurtibise says now is the time for property owners within the district to notify their insurance companies to prevent any delays in receiving a lower insurance premium.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.