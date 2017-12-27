A Rocky Mount man faces charges after wrecking his car along Route W in Miller County. 50-year old Ralph Imler went off the right side of the road and hit a tree Tuesday afternoon. His Dodge Durango was totaled in the wreck, while Imler was transported to Lake Regional for treatment. Imler is facing charges of DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, no insurance, and a seatbelt violation. The Highway Patrol report indicates that Imler has also had at least one prior DWI.