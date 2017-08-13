Several large cruiser wakes are being blamed for an outing on the water being interrupted by a trip to the E-R for an Iowa woman. The highway patrol report indicates it happened around 4:45 Saturday afternoon near the 7-milemarker of the main channel. 54-year-old Anita Schaub, of Cedar Falls, was a passenger in the boat and stood up as the boat hit several large wakes causing her to fall. Schaub was treated for moderate injuries at Lake Regional. The operator of the boat, 53-year-old Michael Schaub, was not injured.