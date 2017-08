There may be light at the end of the tunnel for motorists who use Route-D, near Ha Ha Tonka, in Camden County. That’s according to MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says the bridge replacement project over Bank Branch continues and, as of last check, the work was progressing and nearing completion…

NEWS-082517-CAMDEN RTE D - 24th August 2017

If all goes according to plan, weather permitting, the project should be finished and the bridge re-opened by sometime next weekend.