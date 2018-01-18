News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Russellville Man Arrested, Faces Drug Charge After Alleged Shoplifting

By Leave a Comment

Lake Ozark Police Shield

A shoplifting report at an area retailer spells trouble for a Russellville man who found himself booked into the Miller County Jail. Lake Ozark Police say the report was received Sunday evening and, upon arrival at Menards, it was determined that the suspect had fled the store with several items. An officer was able to pull the suspect over a short time later on eastbound Hwy. 54 and recover two knives, flashlights, hand warmers and other tools allegedly taken from the store. A subsequent search of the vehicle also revealed a rifle and a container with an undisclosed amount of a substance that field-tested positive to be methamphetamine. Taken into custody was 59-year-old Bradley Hodler. Hodler is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of stealing and driving revoked. Hodler is free after posting a $30-thousand bond.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.