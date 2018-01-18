A shoplifting report at an area retailer spells trouble for a Russellville man who found himself booked into the Miller County Jail. Lake Ozark Police say the report was received Sunday evening and, upon arrival at Menards, it was determined that the suspect had fled the store with several items. An officer was able to pull the suspect over a short time later on eastbound Hwy. 54 and recover two knives, flashlights, hand warmers and other tools allegedly taken from the store. A subsequent search of the vehicle also revealed a rifle and a container with an undisclosed amount of a substance that field-tested positive to be methamphetamine. Taken into custody was 59-year-old Bradley Hodler. Hodler is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of stealing and driving revoked. Hodler is free after posting a $30-thousand bond.