A safety audit of lake area roadways has MoDOT replacing signs in Camden and Miller Counties. The road safety audit was conducted on a 100-mile stretch of Highway 54 from Camdenton to Mexico. Although it showed that the current conditions met state and federal standards, MoDOT has decided to make additional enhancements to reduce wrong way accidents. They will be replacing the “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs with larger signs. Along with replacing the signs, they also plan to install guard cable and high friction surface treatment on several curves to improve those areas, as well. The work is scheduled to be finished in September.