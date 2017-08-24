As we’ve seen the past, the high-speed racing we’ll be watching this weekend has the potential for danger and even death. It’s the first-responders who are responsible for trying to prevent that. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says his firefighters, dive team, and water rescue teams are already preparing.
Part of the preparation involves doing the research on the boats they’ll be dealing with.
Frandsen says they not only have to be prepared for what happens on the water – but also for any incidents among spectators.
