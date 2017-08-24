News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Safety First at Shootout

By Leave a Comment

Mid County Fire

As we’ve seen the past, the high-speed racing we’ll be watching this weekend has the potential for danger and even death.  It’s the first-responders who are responsible for trying to prevent that.  Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says his firefighters, dive team, and water rescue teams are already preparing.

      NEWS - 082417 FRANDSEN TRAINING - 24th August 2017

Part of the preparation involves doing the research on the boats they’ll be dealing with.

      NEWS - 082417 FRANDSEN RESEARCH - 24th August 2017

Frandsen says they not only have to be prepared for what happens on the water – but also for any incidents among spectators.

