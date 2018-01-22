News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Safety Improvements Planned Along Route 54

By Leave a Comment

MODOT2

MoDot is planning several changes to intersections along Route 54 designed to make transportation safer in the area.  The projects affect intersections between Cecil Street in Camdenton and Route KK in Osage Beach.  MoDot is proposing installing J-Turns at several intersections, including Route A, Cape Wood, Spring Valley Road, Runabout Drive, and Key Largo Road.  Some medians will be closed and guard cable will be installed as part of the overall plan.  A public meeting is scheduled for later this month to discuss the proposals.  That meeting will be held January 30th from 4-6pm at Osage Beach City Hall.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.