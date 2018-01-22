MoDot is planning several changes to intersections along Route 54 designed to make transportation safer in the area. The projects affect intersections between Cecil Street in Camdenton and Route KK in Osage Beach. MoDot is proposing installing J-Turns at several intersections, including Route A, Cape Wood, Spring Valley Road, Runabout Drive, and Key Largo Road. Some medians will be closed and guard cable will be installed as part of the overall plan. A public meeting is scheduled for later this month to discuss the proposals. That meeting will be held January 30th from 4-6pm at Osage Beach City Hall.