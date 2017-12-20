A Saint Elizabeth man is facing several counts after authorities say he committed a string of thefts. Christian James Rowden is charged with felonies for first-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor stealing charge. It’s believed he stole an atv and was wanted for receiving a stolen truck out of Osage County. He was arrested by the Miller County Sheriff’s office earlier this week.