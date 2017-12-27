News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

SBFD Ready for Extended Holiday Weekend

Call it the proverbial calm before the potential storm…Lake Area law enforcement and emergency services personnel are gearing up for what could be another busy extended holiday weekend. Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Dennis Reilly says an influx of more full-time residents over the past year combined with those who are visiting for the holiday could present a few more problems.

Last year over the same holiday eight people were killed and more than 300 others injured. This year, however, there’s an extra day in the official counting period. It begins at 6pm Friday night and comes to an end at 11:59 Monday night.

