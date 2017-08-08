News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

SBFD Tax Issue Shot Down

A nine-cent tax issue to go toward a future capital fund in the Sunrise Beach Fire District gets a thumbs down on Tuesday. There were 370 ballots cast in Camden County with 195 district patrons voting against the proposition and 175 voting in favor of it. The exact totals in the Morgan County portion of the district were not available but it was reported to KRMS that the issue also failed, separately, in that county. The Sunrise Beach Fire District issue was the only ballot being decided on Tuesday in the Lake Area.

 

 

