Scam Alert Involves Recent Rabies/Chip Clinics

If you recently participated in the rabies and chipping clinics for your pets in the Lake Area, you might become a target of a scam being reported. According to Lieutenant Arlyne Page, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, apparently someone has been contacting participants and demanding credit card payment for the services which were offered at no charge in September and October. The clinics were done in conjunction with the sheriff’s department and local animal shelters. If you receive such a call, offer the caller no information, ask for a name and callback number, tell the caller you are reporting it to the sheriff’s department, and then contact the sheriff’s department yourself or local law enforcement to report the call.

