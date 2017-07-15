News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

School of the Osage BOE Preparing for 2017-18

Another busy agenda appears to be ahead for the School of the Osage Board of Education. The board will get together on Monday night, the 24th, for it’s regular monthly meeting with new business highlighting the agenda. Among the items to be taken up include the 2017-18 employee and student handbooks, various board policy, non-resident tuition and criteria for free and reduced meals for district students. A closed session also appears on the agenda for the meeting which begins at 6:00 in the Heritage Building Archive Room.

