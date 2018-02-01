Voters in the School of the Osage district get a chance to learn more about their upcoming bond issue later this afternoon. Superintendent Dr. Brent Depee and Assistant Superintendent Brad Yoder will be guests on “The Ozarks Today” to discuss their plans for a $23 million bond issue. Voters will decide April 3rd whether to approve the request, which will be used for upgrades across the district’s many facilities. The bond discussion will take place at 4:10 today.