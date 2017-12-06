Officials from School of the Osage are planning ahead and looking at several improvements to upgrade facilities at all four of the district’s buildings. Assistant Superintendent Brad Yoder says many of the projects evolved out of safety concerns. Traffic in, and around, the upper elementary is just one of several priorities.

NEWS-12-6-17 SOTO Work - 6th December 2017

District officials are asking patrons to approve a $23-million bond issue in April to help fund the improvements campus-wide. The improvements, according to Yoder, will be necessary for expected growth within the district.