School of the Osage Looking at Facility Improvements

The School of the Osage is looking at long-term stability in terms of their facilities.  They’ve been discussing a long-range plan that they hope will allow them to meet their requirements over the next ten years.  Areas identified as problematic include facilities for the fine arts, locker rooms, traffic, parking, and safety issues.  Administration officials say part of the reason for the problems is a good one to have – a growing enrollment.  The downside is the strain it creates in terms of available space.

