The School of the Osage will be looking at bond refinancing when they meet Monday. That’s the first item listed under new business on their agenda. The Long Range Facility Plan update will be another topic of discussion, as will the Board of Education election. In routine business, the board will receive their monthly attendance reports, curriculum and assessment evaluations, and financial statements. Monday’s meeting begins at 6pm in the Heritage Building Archive Room in Lake Ozark.
