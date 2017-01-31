Preparing students for the future continues to be a top priority for school districts across Missouri. Here in the Lake Area, it’s no different. Just this past week, the School of the Osage Board of Education was brought up to date on the district’s SPEAR program…

NEWS-020117-OSAGE SPEAR - 31st January 2017

Superintendent Doctor Brent Depee goes on to say the constantly evolving program is district-wide geared for students K-through-12. Counselors within the district oversee the program.