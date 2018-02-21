The topic of school safety will be discussed at the School of the Osage board meeting planned for Monday. The board of education added the discussion to their agenda yesterday in light of what happened in Florida. They’re expected to discuss using Shield Solutions to provide training for armed staff members. Shield Solutions is also used by Climax Springs Schools, who already have armed protection at the school. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 6pm in the Heritage Building Archive room.
