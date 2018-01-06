Strategic Planning and a bond issue top the agenda for an upcoming meeting of the School of the Osage board of education. They’ve called a work session for Monday to iron out the language they’ll put on the ballot when they ask voters to approve a $23 million bond issue. They want to make facility improvements at each building in the district. The board will also talk about their strategic plan. The meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 6pm in the Heritage Building Archive Room.
