Debate continues in the Lake Area and across the country on how the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people this week could’ve been prevented or, at least, minimized. Answers have ranged from more gun control to arming teachers and staff members to focusing on underlying causes such as mental illness. Perhaps more of a key, according to NewsRadio-610 WIOD reporter John Rogger in Miramar, is to stay vigilant by focusing on warning signs.

18th February 2018

Reports are also being investigated that the FBI received a tip about the 19-year-old suspect back in January but apparently failed to act on the information. In light of that report, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Friday, ordered a review into how the Justice Department and FBI respond to indications of potential violence.