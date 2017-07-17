News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Sealcoat Project to Begin in Osage Beach

By Leave a Comment

 

OSAGE BEACH CITY HALL

Officials in Osage Beach are hoping that an ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure when it comes to a couple areas along Passover Road. That’s according to Public Works Director Nick Edelman who says a sealcoat project is scheduled to begin, weather permitting, on Monday. The work will stretch from Passover Road, north of the Parkway, to the end of city maintenance.

      NEWS-071517-PASSOVER WORK - 17th July 2017

The work, this week, is only the first phase of the project with the second phase planned for September to accommodate weather-sensitive material. The bid for the work was awarded to Corrective Asphalt out of St. Louis…total cost of the project right around $34-thousand.

