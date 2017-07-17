Officials in Osage Beach are hoping that an ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure when it comes to a couple areas along Passover Road. That’s according to Public Works Director Nick Edelman who says a sealcoat project is scheduled to begin, weather permitting, on Monday. The work will stretch from Passover Road, north of the Parkway, to the end of city maintenance.

The work, this week, is only the first phase of the project with the second phase planned for September to accommodate weather-sensitive material. The bid for the work was awarded to Corrective Asphalt out of St. Louis…total cost of the project right around $34-thousand.