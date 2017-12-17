News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Search Continues for Versailles Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Teen

12-18-17

A nationwide search continues for a suspect accused of statutory rape and child molestation in Morgan County. The prosecuting attorney’s office identifies Steven Paul Clark, 39-years-old, as being wanted for the alleged offenses dating back to June 1st of this year involving a 15-year-old victim who, reportedly, became pregnant as a result. The investigation began in September when Versailles police received a report claiming that Clark had been sleeping with the juvenile. It is believed that Clark, who drives his own tractor trailer, could be hauling potatoes from Utah to Missouri. The truck is described as a 2003 white Freightliner with a bull bar on the front bumper and registration 7-2-A-R-O-F. Clark is described as 6’4” weighing 217 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Steven Clark or his whereabouts should contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.

 

