Search for Mariah Bickford Ends

The search for a Lake Ozark woman reported missing in early July comes to an end. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says 22-year-old Mariah Bickford was located and confirmed safe by law enforcement in the State of Maryland. There had been some concern that Bickford was traveling with 35-year-old Bobby Johnson, her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had had a troubled relationship with before. The two were believed to have been traveling to Mariah’s biological mother’s residence in Delaware. There was no confirmation whether Johnson was with Bickford when she was located.

 

