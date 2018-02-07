A second man has plead guilty to federal charges alleging that he was part of a drug ring with a Lake Ozark resident. 25-year old Jasper Richmond of Jefferson City admitted to running methamphetamine from Oklahoma City and St. Louis to the Cole County area. He was working in a partnership with 28-year old Jameson Smith of Lake Ozark, distributing the drugs to cover a debt to his supplier. Smith entered a guilty plea last June and was sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison without parole. That same sentence is the minimum that Richmond will receive….under federal guidelines, he could face life without parole.