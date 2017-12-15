A second teenager from Eldon is facing child pornography charges. 19-year old Kyle Gann has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography, 2nd or subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 images or a film or videotape. Gann was questioned earlier this summer as part of an investigation that began with the sharing of an allegedly illegal image through social media. Seth James was arrested at that time and charged with four counts – one for promoting child porn and three counts of possession of child pornography.