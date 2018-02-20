The Highway Patrol has reported their second boating-related incident of the year, and this one claimed a fishing boat. It happened Sunday on Bull Shoals Lake when two people were fishing and noticed their boat taking on water. Attempts to bail failed and they ended up jumping in and swimming to shore as their boat sank. It was the second swamping incident so far in 2018 – with the first occurring in mid-January on Pomme De Terre. So far, though, no incidents have been reported on the Lake of the Ozarks.