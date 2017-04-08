News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Senate Bill 297 Raises Concerns for Lake Area Residents

A bill in the Missouri Senate is focused on safety in Missouri waters. Among other things, Senate Bill 297 would require the Water Patrol to keep a defibrillator on all of their boats and it would require dock owners to comply with very specific dock regulations. It would also ban swimming along docks. Captain Bob May says the legislations needed are already in place and the issue comes down to personal responsibility.

      NEWS-040817-SB 297 - 8th April 2017

Senate Bill 297 was voted do pass by the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety Committee on Thursday.

