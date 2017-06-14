A Senate Committee voted in favor of proposed legislation aimed at creating new abortion regulations throughout the state. The Senate Committee on Seniors, Families, and Children voted 4-2 on Tuesday in favor of legislation that would require abortion clinics to undergo annual inspections and it would also nullify a St. Louis ordinance that stops discrimination for housing and employment based on “reproductive health decisions.” The proposal will now face a debate by the entire Senate.
