A settlement has been reached in a case alleging fraudulent activity by a local home builder. Timothy Mundy was accused of defrauding at least ten people out of money while he was building their homes. His victims included residents in several cities, including Versailles. Mundy allegedly demanded huge upfront payments and bilked homeowners out of additional funds while doing little or no actual work. State Attorney General Josh Hawley says the state has secured a settlement in the case for over $640,700. That includes full restitution of over $194,000 and more than $330,000 in penalties and punitive damages.