About a dozen people, so far, now have pending court dates after being taken into custody over the holiday weekend here at the Lake. Highway patrol reports indicate at least two people have been charged with DWI and four people with BWI. Also arrested were 49-year-old Isaac Folsom, of Stover, and 22-year-old Ian Howard of Ballwin. Folsom is charged with rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy and unlawful possession of a firearm…he was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Howard, who allegedly had more than 60 grams of marijuana, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony delivery of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge. Howard was also taken to the Morgan County Jail.