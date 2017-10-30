An Osage Beach man is in jail after an early-morning arrest in Miller County. 27-year old Louvens Pierre-Charles was placed on a 24-hour hold after being charged with two felonies for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. The arrest came shortly before 2:30 Monday morning.

A Henley man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Miller County. 41-year old Christopher Goodin was arrested Sunday night. The Highway Patrol says Goodin was speeding and failed to dim his lights when approaching oncoming traffic. The stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and cocaine. Goodin is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, along with a charge of possession of paraphernalia and three traffic violations.

48-year old Patricia McRoy of Barnett was arrested on charges of DWI-chronic offender and driving revoked. McRoy was also wanted on warrants from Gasconade County, Camden County, and Osage Beach.

32-year old Jessica Warren of Rocky Mount was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.