A 35-year-old from Camdenton faces several charges, including five felonies, after being taken into custody in Camden County. Courthouse records indicate that Mikel Lillard is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail and unlawful possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance…all felonies. Lillard also faces misdemeanor charges related to possessing a controlled substance, paraphernalia and two illegal weapons. The charges stem from an arrest which, apparently, happened over the weekend. Lillard is being held on no bond.