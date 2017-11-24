Now that the holiday season is officially here, there are several events and annual traditions that are getting underway. The annual Deck the Docks cruises begin tonight. Those benefit the Dogwood Animal Shelter. Cruises will take place every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from now until the end of the year. We’ll be broadcasting live from the kickoff cruise tonight on our sister station 93.5 Rocks.

The enchanted village of lights is open in Laurie. The lighted Christmas parade will be held in Laurie tomorrow;Osage Beach and Versailles will open lights displays tomorrow; Christmas Village and The Ice have opened at Old Kinderhook; and a little further away but worth the trip – the first annual holiday light show at Warm Springs Ranch is open. That’s the home of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville.