There may not be a lot of headline-grabbing projects in store in Osage Beach this year, but City Administrator Jeana Woods says there are several important jobs planned.

The primary project in the water department will be a new water well. Woods says that project illustrates growth now as well as preparation for expected future demand.

Woods says they’ve saved the money needed for that project so they won’t have to borrow any of the funds to complete it.