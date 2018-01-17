News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Several Key Projects Planned in Osage Beach for 2018

By

Jeana Woods

There may not be a lot of headline-grabbing projects in store in Osage Beach this year, but City Administrator Jeana Woods says there are several important jobs planned.

      NEWS-1-17-18 Jeana Woods Projects - 17th January 2018

 

The primary project in the water department will be a new water well.  Woods says that project illustrates growth now as well as preparation for expected future demand.

      NEWS-1-17-18 Jeana Woods Growth - 17th January 2018

Woods says they’ve saved the money needed for that project so they won’t have to borrow any of the funds to complete it.

