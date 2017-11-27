After an extended holiday, local government agencies get back to work today.

The Camden County Commission will be meeting in closed session today to discuss legal issues.

The Miller County Commission agenda lists routine business for their meeting.

The School of the Osage board of education meets in regular session at 6pm. Bond refinancing tops their agenda. That meeting will be held in the Heritage building archive room in Lake Ozark.

Lake Ozark’s Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Tuesday at 6pm. Among the items they’ll discuss are preliminary budget numbers. They’re working on their spending plan for 2018.