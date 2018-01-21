A 66-year-old from Stover faces several felony sex-related charges which, allegedly, happened years ago. Courthouse records indicate that Terry Lee Simpson is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 14, and two counts of sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under the age of 15. The charges, apparently, stem back to alleged incidents which happened in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009. Bond for Simpson was set at $350-thousand.