Sex in the Morgan County Jailhouse

morgan county sheriff vehicle

More information has been released following a story first reported by KRMS News about a jailhouse nurse having sexual relations with an inmate and two jailers helping to conceal the wrongdoing in Morgan County. Probable cause statements filed in the courthouse allege that Janet Phillips admitted to having sex, at least, five times with an inmate in the jail identified as Vernon Parker. The jailers, Elizabeth Knipp and Robert Hoover, admitted during questioning that they were aware of the activity with Knipp going as far as saying she was paid $100 by Phillips to keep quiet about the activities. All three are charged with sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender and delivery of a prohibited item to the jail. Knipp is further charged with concealing a felony and acceding to corruption by a public servant, while Hoover is further charged with concealing a felony. A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

