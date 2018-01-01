News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Sheriff Dills Recognized for Bravery

By Leave a Comment

Sheriff Norman Dills

Morgan County’s sheriff is being recognized for bravery after his role in apprehending a bank robbery suspect.  Governor Eric Greitens issued a proclamation to Sheriff Norman Dills, who captured Jacob Allen Monteer November 30th.  Monteer had fled from police in Camden County, setting off a pursuit.  When he reached Versailles, authorities allege that he tried to rob the U.S. Bank, started another pursuit, fired shots at officers, and fled on foot after crashing his car.  During the foot chase, Sheriff Dills engaged Monteer, who then tried to take the sheriff’s pistol and rifle.  One of those weapons discharged during the altercation.  The proclamation commends Dills for his bravery and service to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.