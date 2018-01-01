Morgan County’s sheriff is being recognized for bravery after his role in apprehending a bank robbery suspect. Governor Eric Greitens issued a proclamation to Sheriff Norman Dills, who captured Jacob Allen Monteer November 30th. Monteer had fled from police in Camden County, setting off a pursuit. When he reached Versailles, authorities allege that he tried to rob the U.S. Bank, started another pursuit, fired shots at officers, and fled on foot after crashing his car. During the foot chase, Sheriff Dills engaged Monteer, who then tried to take the sheriff’s pistol and rifle. One of those weapons discharged during the altercation. The proclamation commends Dills for his bravery and service to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.