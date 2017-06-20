News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Sheriff Helms Weighs In On Visit From Hells Angels

Word of another visit to the Lake Area by the notorious Hells Angels motorcycle group continues with local law enforcement making preparations. Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms says the Angels have visited more than once over the course of his thirty-plus-years on the job with those visits, for the most part, being pretty uneventful.

Helms also says that it’s his understanding the visit by Hells Angels will be for about a week near the end of July. Anywhere from 300-600 members are expected for the visit which will also see law enforcement, in general, being beefed up for that week.

