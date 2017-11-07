We’re still waiting for the release of more information following a shooting incident that took place near St. Elizabeth Friday evening. In a press release from Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire, authorities say a firearm was discharged during the incident and four suspects were initially taken into custody. Gregoire told KRMS News on Monday that he is waiting to hear back from the County Prosecutor before proceeding or releasing any additional details. No one was injured during the disturbance.