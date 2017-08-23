News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Shootout Benefits Fire Departments

As thousands of boats and the people they belong to descend on the lake for the Shootout this weekend, it’s important to remember the many ways the event benefits the community.  In addition to tourist revenue, the proceeds from races are donated back to local organizations.  Among the recipients are area fire departments.  Osage Beach Chief Jeff Dorhauer says the amount of funds they receive can vary, but can be a significant part of their operating budget.

      NEWS - 08-23-17 Chief Dorhauer on Shootout Funds - 23rd August 2017

The amount of money raised is expected to surpass the $1 million mark this year.

