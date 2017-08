A huge milestone is on the horizon for this weekend’s shootout. Organizers say they expect to break the $1 million mark for money raised in the last ten years.

NEWS - 082417 CAPTAIN RON - 24th August 2017

That’s Captain Ron Dugan from “Captain Ron’s” which serves as the race headquarters. The money raised goes to several area organizations, including the fire departments, food pantries, Elks clubs, Habitat for Humanity, and Forget Me Not Horse Sanctuary just to name a few.