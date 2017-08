The newest class of the Bob Morgan Memorial Shootout Hall of Fame has been inducted. Six new members joined the ranks at the annual induction ceremony held last night. Among the inductees was crowd favorite Carrie Sixkiller.

DR0000_0007.mp3 - 23rd August 2017

Sixkiller is viewed by many as a pioneer for women in the sport. She was inducted alongside Bob Bull and John Tomlinson. Richard Prince, Garth Tagge, and Jim Melley were inducted posthumously.