Docks near the Shootout track have been getting damaged by the wake that’s caused when everyone leaves the event all at once. A public meeting will be tonight to think of ways to fix this problem. Ron Duggan, owner of Captain Ron’s says he thinks the meeting will be a great opportunity for everyone to share their ideas. The public meeting will be tonight in the Osage Hills Church auditorium in Osage Beach, beginning at 6 o’clock.