The Shootout has a new Executive Director. The Board of Directors has hired Christy Janssen to fill that role. Janssen had been involved as a volunteer with the Shootout before applying for the Executive Director position.

NEWS-11-14-17 Christy Janssen Shootout - 14th November 2017

Currently a part-time resident of the area, Janssen will relocate to the lake area from Illinois early next year and take over the duties of preparing for the Shootout’s 30th anniversary. Those duties will include fundraising, soliciting new sponsors, and coordinating events for the annual race. You can hear more of that interview on Bob’s No Wake Zone boating radio show Saturday morning at 10:06 on KRMS.